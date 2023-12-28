Thieves break into Gamestop on Union Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a smash-and-grab in Midtown.

The break-in happened Thursday morning at Gamestop on Union Avenue.

Investigators say the thieves broke into the store using a car possibly getting away with a play PlayStation Five system.

No word on what else was taken as Memphis police continue their search.

