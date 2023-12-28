Advertise with Us
Police release body cam video of beaver being rescued from inside hospital on Christmas Day

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Police body camera footage shows the moment a beaver was rescued from a local hospital on Christmas morning.

At 6:45 Monday morning, the Bartlett Police Department received a call about an unusual imposter at St. Francis Hospital.

When officers arrived, they found that the beaver had dammed itself in the hospital’s lobby.

With help from hospital staff, the officers-turned-rodent-wranglers corralled the beast into a rolling cart, and back to a nearby canal it went.

How the beaver got inside the hospital to begin with remains under investigation, but some speculate it was looking for Santa’s wooden toy department.

