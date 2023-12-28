Paul Young announces appointees to city leadership
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young announced a large portion of his administration as he’s set to take office in several days.
All division chief and director appointments are subject to approval by the Memphis City Council.
The appointees include:
New Appointments
- Chief Information Officer - Eric Keane
- Chief of Policy and Programs - Haley Simmons
- Chief of Staff - Mairi Albertson
- Chief Communications Officer - Penelope Huston
- Chief Legal Officer (City Attorney) - Tannera Gibson
- Deputy Chief of Staff - Karen Gause
- Special Assistant: Community Affairs Director - Dr. Reginald Boyce
- Special Assistant: Government/Legislative Affairs - Lydia Holmes Sokoll
- Special Assistant: Youth Services Director - Brian Harris
- Executive Assistant - Renee Sekander
Interim Appointments
- Chief Financial Officer - Walter Person
- Chief Operating Officer - Antonio Adams
- Director, General Services - Melvin Jamerson
Reappointed to Current Position
- Chief Human Resources Officer - Fonda Fouche
- Fire Services Director (Fire Chief) - Gina Sweat
- Police Services Director (Police Chief) - Cerelyn Davis
- 311 Director - Carolyn Malone
- Animal Services Director - Ty Coleman
- Engineering Director - Manny Belen
- Gangs Violence Intervention Prevention (GVIP) Director - Jimmie Johnson
- Director, Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development - John Zeanah
- Housing & Community Development Director - Ashley Cash
- Libraries Director - Keenon McCloy
- Parks and Neighborhoods Director - Nick Walker
- Public Works Director - Robert Knecht
- Solid Waste Director - Philip Davis
- Special Assistant: Neighborhood Affairs Director - Steve Shular
“We recognize the importance of the work we are tasked with and are building a solutions-oriented team capable of innovative thought and response,” said Mayor-elect Paul Young. “This team will be mission-focused on crime, community, and creating a stronger Memphis - our priorities will be defined by our city’s needs.”
Other roles are still in the process of being filled, including a new position of Special Advisor to the Mayor on Public Safety.
