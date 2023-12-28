Paul Young announces appointees to city leadership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young announced a large portion of his administration as he’s set to take office in several days.

All division chief and director appointments are subject to approval by the Memphis City Council.

The appointees include:

New Appointments

Chief Information Officer - Eric Keane

Chief of Policy and Programs - Haley Simmons

Chief of Staff - Mairi Albertson

Chief Communications Officer - Penelope Huston

Chief Legal Officer (City Attorney) - Tannera Gibson

Deputy Chief of Staff - Karen Gause

Special Assistant: Community Affairs Director - Dr. Reginald Boyce

Special Assistant: Government/Legislative Affairs - Lydia Holmes Sokoll

Special Assistant: Youth Services Director - Brian Harris

Executive Assistant - Renee Sekander

Interim Appointments

Chief Financial Officer - Walter Person

Chief Operating Officer - Antonio Adams

Director, General Services - Melvin Jamerson

Reappointed to Current Position

Chief Human Resources Officer - Fonda Fouche

Fire Services Director (Fire Chief) - Gina Sweat

Police Services Director (Police Chief) - Cerelyn Davis

311 Director - Carolyn Malone

Animal Services Director - Ty Coleman

Engineering Director - Manny Belen

Gangs Violence Intervention Prevention (GVIP) Director - Jimmie Johnson

Director, Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development - John Zeanah

Housing & Community Development Director - Ashley Cash

Libraries Director - Keenon McCloy

Parks and Neighborhoods Director - Nick Walker

Public Works Director - Robert Knecht

Solid Waste Director - Philip Davis

Special Assistant: Neighborhood Affairs Director - Steve Shular

“We recognize the importance of the work we are tasked with and are building a solutions-oriented team capable of innovative thought and response,” said Mayor-elect Paul Young. “This team will be mission-focused on crime, community, and creating a stronger Memphis - our priorities will be defined by our city’s needs.”

Other roles are still in the process of being filled, including a new position of Special Advisor to the Mayor on Public Safety.

