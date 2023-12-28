MLGW truck stolen in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) truck was stolen Thursday afternoon as a technician was working on a water meter in an East Memphis neighborhood.

Memphis police say that at 12:11 p.m., officers were called to Briarcliff Avenue, where an MLGW technician told police he was working on a water meter when his company truck was taken.

He told police that the truck, a 2014 Ford F-250, was parked behind him on the street facing west as he was working.

He said the truck was running and providing power to the water pump that was plugged into the front of the truck when it was stolen by an unknown man wearing a black beanie.

The technician told police he only got a glimpse of the suspect as he drove away.

The truck, valued at $75,000, contained a laptop, radio, plumbing parts and equipment, and two toolboxes, police say.

MLGW personnel were able to track the radio inside the vehicle, but it reportedly went offline in the area of 83 South Highland Street.

Officers combed the area but did not find the stolen truck.

Action News 5 reached out to MLGW for comment. The utility responded saying it has no information to share at this time.

MLGW Corporate Security is working closely with the Memphis Police Department on this matter. We are still investigating.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.