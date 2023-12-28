Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Minor hospitalized after Midtown crash

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A minor is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in Midtown.

Memphis police responded to the two-vehicle wreck at 205 North Watkins Street at 7:28 p.m.

Police say the boy, whose age has not been confirmed, was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to non-critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Arkansas.
Earthquake reported in Mid-South
Riverside Drive
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas
Power outage
Power restored after Christmas night outages
Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Hardeman Co. woman missing after 911 call for house fire on Christmas Day
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
Protests canceled ahead of After School Satan Club launch

Latest News

Downtown Memphis Commission names new president
Ben Crump and family of Alegend Jones provide update on investigation
Police release body cam video of beaver being rescued from inside hospital
Police release body cam video of beaver being rescued from inside hospital on Christmas Day
Police release body cam video of beaver being rescued from inside hospital
Police release body cam video of beaver being rescued from inside hospital
Memphis police
Man dies after shooting on Cassie Avenue, police say