Minor hospitalized after Midtown crash
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A minor is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in Midtown.
Memphis police responded to the two-vehicle wreck at 205 North Watkins Street at 7:28 p.m.
Police say the boy, whose age has not been confirmed, was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to non-critical condition.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
