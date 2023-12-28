Minor hospitalized after Midtown crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A minor is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in Midtown.

Memphis police responded to the two-vehicle wreck at 205 North Watkins Street at 7:28 p.m.

Police say the boy, whose age has not been confirmed, was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to non-critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

