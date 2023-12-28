Man starts fire outside restaurant in Midtown, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of starting a fire outside a restaurant in Midtown.

Joshua Massey is charged with aggravated arson and criminal trespass.

Memphis police officers were called to Tekila Modern Mexican on Union Avenue at 2:50 a.m.

A man told police, he saw Massey starting a fire on the front porch while several employees were inside the building.

According to the affidavit, Massey took some wood trim from the back of the business and placed it in the fire along with some cardboard and assorted paper.

The witness told police the fire lasted for several minutes causing damage to the front of the building.

The witness also said he went outside with a fire extinguisher.

He also said Massey was recently banned from the business.

