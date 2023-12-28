First Alert Forecast: cloudy, colder; few rain, snow showers possible late week

THURSDAY: Cold air and a bit of unstable air, coupled with a bit of energy from the upper low will kick off a chance for an isolated rain shower with a few flurries mixed in to push across the Mid-South. Chances will be highest across parts of West TN. Otherwise, a cloudy, raw day expected with highs in the lower to middle 40s and chilly northwest breeze. A few clear patches overnight will allow for lows to fall into the lower to middle 30s again by early Friday.

FRIDAY: ALERTING YOU to the main part of the upper disturbance pivoting southward for Friday that could yield a few light rain/snow showers across parts of west TN, northeast AR and northeast MS. If anything, nuisance level impacts could be an issue on a few elevated spots. We’ll stay cold and raw for Friday with highs in the lower 40s amid a chilly breeze from the northwest. Snowflake potential winds down after sunset; clouds will gradually clear with lows in the lower 30s by early Saturday.

AUTOZONE LIBERTY BOWL: Heading to the game on Friday will require the heavy jackets at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium as the Memphis Tigers take on the Iowa State Cyclones. For kickoff at 2:30 PM, expect cloudy skies, cold breezes with temperatures in the lower 40s - feeling like the 30s. A passing shower of rain or snow can’t be ruled out.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The low will finally move out, setting up for a quiet end to 2023 with partly cloudy skies, highs in the 40s and 50s; lows in the 30s. A system may skirt past the Mid-South late Sunday night into Monday – something we’ll watch but expect another blast of colder air to move in to kick off 2024. Expect highs in the 40s; lows in the 20s and 30s through next week. Outside of our late Sunday / early Monday system, our next opportunity for a system to shift through the region will be by Wednesday.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

