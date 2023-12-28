FIRST ALERT: Colder Thursday and Friday with a chance of flurries or wintry mix in west TN & northeast AR

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some passing clouds will linger overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Colder and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A stray shower or flurry can’t be ruled out. Lows will drop to around freezing Thursday night.

FRIDAY: More clouds with a few showers or snow showers possible in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will be windy making it feel like the low 30s.

WEEKEND: Expect sun and a few clouds with highs around 50 Saturday and 55 on Sunday. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT: Continued cold with lows in the low 30s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Chilly and dry with with highs in the 40s.

