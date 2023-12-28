Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

FIRST ALERT: Colder Thursday and Friday with a chance of flurries or wintry mix in west TN & northeast AR

By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some passing clouds will linger overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Colder and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A stray shower or flurry can’t be ruled out. Lows will drop to around freezing Thursday night.

FRIDAY: More clouds with a few showers or snow showers possible in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will be windy making it feel like the low 30s.

WEEKEND: Expect sun and a few clouds with highs around 50 Saturday and 55 on Sunday. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT: Continued cold with lows in the low 30s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Chilly and dry with with highs in the 40s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Arkansas.
Earthquake reported in Mid-South
Riverside Drive
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas
Power outage
Power restored after Christmas night outages
Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Hardeman Co. woman missing after 911 call for house fire on Christmas Day
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
Protests canceled ahead of After School Satan Club launch

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
First Alert Weather
Chilly with a slight chance of a few flurries for some to end the work week
Good mix of sun and clouds through today with around average highs, in the low 50s. A few...
Maggye's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: An upper level system will bring flurries for some late week
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: unsettled, turning colder mid-late week