Driver dies after driving off-road on I-40

Driver dies after driving off-road on I-240
Driver dies after driving off-road on I-240(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a crash.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-40 near West Chelsea Avenue.

Police say the driver drove off the road and traveled down the embankment.

The driver did not survive and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

