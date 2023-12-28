Driver dies after driving off-road on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a crash.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-40 near West Chelsea Avenue.

Police say the driver drove off the road and traveled down the embankment.

The driver did not survive and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

