A colder end to the work week & your First Alert to a chance for some flurries to light snowfall on Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloud cover will build back in into midday and stick around for a majority of the day. The potential for a stray shower and a few flurries is possible mainly for areas in Western Tennessee this afternoon. Highs will be around 10 degrees below average, in the low to middle 40s. However, taking our winds into account, the ‘feels like’ temperatures will stay in the 30s through the afternoon. The better chance for light snowfall comes into play tomorrow morning.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will filter in and out of the area overnight. Lows will be near freezing. The potential to see flurries will start early Friday morning for portions of Northeast Arkansas into West Tennessee as an upper level low makes it’s final push through the Mid-South.

TOMORROW: The system will move through the region gradually on Friday. With this comes a better chance for a few flurries to light snowfall in portions of Northwest Arkansas, Western Tennessee, and Northeast Mississippi. No notable accumulations and minor impacts from this are expected as the ground will be above freezing. Highs will stay chilly only reaching the low 40s.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Going into the last weekend of 2023, conditions will turn quiet and more around average. Partly cloudy skies for both days out of the weekend and highs will be around 50 on Saturday and into the middle 50s for Sunday. A reinforcing shot of cold air due to a passing front will arrive on Sunday evening into the new year. With it we could see a passing shower overnight into early Monday morning but this should stay confined to the Southern extent of the Mid-South, North Mississippi receiving the best chance. This will also allow high temperatures to be back down in the 40s to start off the new work week and the new year.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

