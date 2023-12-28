Clerk’s Office investigation continues; visiting DA requests more information, invites public to voice concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The special prosecutor looking into allegations of mismanagement in the Shelby County Clerk’s Office sent a top staffer to Memphis on Wednesday.

The Hamilton County District Attorney says her office needs more information for this investigation to move forward.

Anyone with specific complaints about Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert was invited to speak with the investigator between 1:00 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

While the special investigator conducted interviews at the Shelby County Government building, embattled Clerk Halbert conducted business at her downtown office.

“She greeted the customers,” Darnella Bennett told Action News 5, “One customer even had a question for her, and she stopped and addressed that customer,” Bennett said she was in and out of the clerk’s office in 10 minutes.

Libby Wunderlich said she had the same experience while picking up her business tax license. ”I know they’ve been backed up,” said Wunderlich, “but this went really well. They had some new employees up there and it went fine.”

Some of the complaints levied against Clerk Halbert include long lines, license plate backlogs, unpaid and expired leases on satellite offices, and late financial reports.

Last month during an exclusive interview with Action News 5, Clerk Halbert said she didn’t think it was appropriate for someone from outside the area to be involved in county business.

“Professionally,” she said, “I’m very disappointed.” Clerk Halbert also called many of the issues receiving media attention trivial.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has been one of her loudest critics, as has Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright who told Action News 5 that Janet Hooks, picked by the county commission to assist Clerk Halbert, passed away before she could report her findings back to the commission.

Hamilton County DA Coty Wamp, the independent prosecutor appointed to the case after Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy recused his office, said in a letter last week that the investigation has been hampered by a lack of cooperation from the Shelby County Clerk’s office and some divisions of Shelby County government. And six months into the investigation, customer service complaints still come in daily.

“I come down here to see about my tags,” said customer Jason Whiteside, “because I haven’t gotten my title back. And I walk in, and the line is so long I’m not going to wait. The wait was at least two hours.”

Halbert may be a clerk under fire, but she has support in the community, too.

“It’s sort of sad that people sometimes jump on the bandwagon,” said Darnella Bennett, “when, hey, who are we to judge? She’s only one person. I think she’s doing a good job based on my experience with the service. I’m pleased.”

Anyone who thinks they have information about Clerk Halbert’s alleged neglect of duties can contact Special Assistant Jay Price at jay.price@hcdatn.org.

The special investigator in town, county officials, and Clerk Halbert all declined Action News 5′s request for comment.

