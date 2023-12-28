Charges dismissed against 901 Church pastor accused of identity theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County judge has dismissed identity theft charges against a local pastor accused of opening a credit card under a church member’s name without permission.

Steven Flockhart, a pastor of 901 Church, was arrested in November on charges of identity theft and theft of merchandise between $2,500 and $10,000.

He was shortly after freed on a $2,000 bond.

Judge Ronald Lucchesi dismissed the charges Wednesday.

According to his arrest affidavit, Flockhart and the victim, a church member, agreed to open a joint credit card for their church in 2019. The victim said Flockhart asked for his personal information in order to open the joint account.

The victim told police that he hesitated to give the pastor his information, but eventually gave it to him over the phone.

The victim said that recently, his credit score dropped significantly. After digging through his credit report, he found an open credit card under his name through PayPal that had a nearly $6,500 unpaid bill.

Court documents say the victim confronted Flockhart about the credit card and the pastor admitted to opening the account, but the victim told Flockhart he did not have permission to open the account solely under his name.

The affidavit says Flockhart had previous incidents of forging documents and impersonating the account holder of a credit card at another church in Georgia.

According to 901 Church’s website, Flockhart oversees two 901 Church locations in Millington and Bartlett. The website also says Flockhart has been the lead pastor since 2012 and was previously a contestant on American Idol and NBC’s The Voice.

Action News 5 has reached out to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office for comment.

