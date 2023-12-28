Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bottom Line: Celebrate with nonalcoholic sparking wine

By Consumer Reports
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - With the holidays also comes holiday parties—at work, at friends or family, or perhaps at your own home—and that means stocking up on drinks.

Wherever it is, it might be a good idea to have some nonalcoholic beverages on hand, because not everyone will necessarily feel like drinking alcohol.

Consumer Reports taste-tested nonalcoholic sparkling wines to find you the best substitute for those Champagne toasts.

To find out which nonalcoholic sparkling wines are worth serving, CR enlisted 12 staffers to do a blind taste test.

They tested eight de-alcoholized sparkling wines, which are made the same way as wine, but the alcohol is removed at the end; and two sparkling wine alternatives, which are blends of ingredients, like tea, herbs, and fruit.

Testers evaluated each beverage for flavor, bubbliness, and whether they would buy it for themselves. So, which ones did the testers like?

A hit with most of the testers was Vinada Tinteling Tempranillo Rosé, which they found to be refreshing and sweet, but not too sweet.

For fans of sweeter wines, the runner-up might be for you—Sutter Home’s Fre Alcohol-Removed Wine, Sparkling Brut.

And if you’re looking to not spend too much, testers found the more affordable Rondel Zero De-Alcoholized Sparkling Wine a great pick for a party, because it was found to be easy to drink.

While nonalcoholic beverages can be great alternatives, it’s important to keep expectations in check. Don’t expect the nonalcoholic versions to taste exactly the same as their counterparts, but they are getting quite close.

If you’re looking for some nonalcoholic cocktails, CR has some great recipes, and we’ll have a link to those on our station website.

Whatever is your preferred beverage, raise a glass to a safe and wonderful new year

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Arkansas.
Earthquake reported in Mid-South
Ashley Marie Hall, arrested and charged
Woman accused of stealing phone and using Cash App to pay herself $2,500, police say
Man crashes into MPD while working, one other on I-240
Man charged with DUI after crashing into MPD on I-240, police say
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Chandell Ryan
Downtown Memphis Commission names new president

Latest News

Memphis mayor-elect Paul Young
Paul Young announces appointees to city leadership
Driver dies after driving off-road on I-240
Driver dies after driving off-road on I-40
Police Investigation (MGN)
Woman killed, man injured in shooting
Best Life: Alcohol crisis
Best Life: America’s Alcohol crisis