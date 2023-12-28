Bluff City Life: Thurs., 21 December
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Holiday Pie Off: Sweet Potato vs Pumpkin
The age-old dessert debate! Pumpkin or sweet potato pie? Two Memphis bakers are ready to battle it out and I’ll crown the victor
Erika Cain | Editor of Memphis Parent
In Partnership with Memphis Parent
A Simple Song & Grand Collaboration for Peace
One song bringing Memphis artists together to bring peace around the world. What this special premiere means to the Memphis-based creatives behind it!
Mario Monterosso | Musician, Creator, & Producer of Simple Song of Freedom
Marie Pizano | President of MVP3 Foundation and MVP3 Records
The Holiday Market is Open with Gifts for All
One-of-a-kind home décor! I’ll show you some new designs coming out of Winter Arts.
Sharron Barrett | Glass Artist at Winter Arts
Co-Parenting Through the Holidays
Helping families plan this season with ease and workout the hardships
Joseph Smith | Associate Attorney with Miles, Mason Family Law Group, PLC
