Bluff City Life: Thurs., 21 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Holiday Pie Off: Sweet Potato vs Pumpkin

The age-old dessert debate! Pumpkin or sweet potato pie? Two Memphis bakers are ready to battle it out and I’ll crown the victor

Erika Cain | Editor of Memphis Parent

In Partnership with Memphis Parent

A Simple Song & Grand Collaboration for Peace

One song bringing Memphis artists together to bring peace around the world. What this special premiere means to the Memphis-based creatives behind it!

Mario Monterosso | Musician, Creator, & Producer of Simple Song of Freedom

Marie Pizano | President of MVP3 Foundation and MVP3 Records

The Holiday Market is Open with Gifts for All

One-of-a-kind home décor! I’ll show you some new designs coming out of Winter Arts.

Sharron Barrett | Glass Artist at Winter Arts

Co-Parenting Through the Holidays

Helping families plan this season with ease and workout the hardships

Joseph Smith | Associate Attorney with Miles, Mason Family Law Group, PLC

