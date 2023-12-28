Ben Crump and family of Alegend Jones provide updates; Youth Villages releases statement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday the family of 17-year-old Alegend Jones, who was reportedly beaten and choked to death while in the care of Youth Villages, got to review video footage from MPD and Youth Villages of the moments that led to a deadly altercation last month.

Attorney Crump said the district attorney’s office will not release the video until the investigation has concluded; however, he said the videos are very ‘telling.’

“When you look at the video in the totality, it is very disturbing. Why none of them tried to use less intrusive measures,” said Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump.

Alongside the grieving family of 17-year-old Alegend Jones, Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump detailed the timeline and events that led to Jones’ altercation while in the custody of Youth Villages.

“Memphis Police Department arrives at the health department at 11:26. They leave the health department, and they arrive at Youth Villages at 11:48,” said Crump.

Attorney Crump says in November, Jones was taken to the Shelby County Health Department to have a pelvic exam, based on the fact she had been sexually abused.

Attorney Crump said Alegend was apprehensive about the exam and later a call was made to 9-1-1.

“When police got there, they saw her being restrained by two men, as shown on the camera,” said Crump.

Attorney Crump said the video shows Alegend demanding to leave with police but was compliant. He said officers then returned Alegend to the Youth Village campus in Barlett.

“There was about 10 to 15 of them who [met a police car] outside waiting on her with blue gloves on as if they were preparing a physical confrontation,” said Crump.

However shortly after counselors made another call to 9-1-1.

“At 12:32 EMS arrives at Youth Villages. Alegend has been unconscious for a few minutes by the time EMS arrives,” said Crump.

Ben Crump said Alegend’s cause of death is still unknown at this time, however, he said prosecutors are discussing criminal charges against Youth Village counselors.

In this updated statement from Youth Villages, the facility denies any abusive or otherwise inappropriate actions against Jones:

