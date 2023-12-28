Advertise with Us
13 and 14-year-old chased down by officers for stealing car; both arrested along with 1 adult, police say

2 teens, 1 adult arrested after police chase, car theft
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged after two teens and 1 adult were accused of stealing a car and then resisting arrest.

On December 22, 2023, officers responded to a carjacking near the street of Cottonway.

When police arrived, they were informed that the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a man.

The male pointed a gun at him and demanded money and his vehicle in Spanish.

The victim complied and the suspect exited the scene in the victim’s black Toyota Corolla.

On December 27, officers saw the Toyota Corolla at Winchester and Outland Road.

The vehicle pulled into the River City Height Apartments.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle and several suspects ran from the vehicle.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers took 2 teenage boys, 13 and 14, and an adult man into custody.

All suspects were charged with theft of property and evading arrest.

