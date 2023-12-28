Advertise with Us
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Lofty Oak Road, police say

A crime scene in Memphis
A crime scene in Memphis(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Lofty Oak Road near Belle Oak Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

