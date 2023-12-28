Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 man critical after shooting on Cassie Avenue, police say

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 6:23 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Cassie Avenue near University Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.

The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Arkansas.
Earthquake reported in Mid-South
Riverside Drive
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas
Power outage
Power restored after Christmas night outages
Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Hardeman Co. woman missing after 911 call for house fire on Christmas Day
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
Protests canceled ahead of After School Satan Club launch

Latest News

Downtown Memphis Commission names new president
Ben Crump and family of Alegend Jones provide update on investigation
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Ben Crump and family of Alegend Jones provide updates; Youth Villages releases statement
Spencer's Forecast