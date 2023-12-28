1 man critical after shooting on Cassie Avenue, police say
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 6:23 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Cassie Avenue near University Street.
When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.
The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
