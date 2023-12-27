Advertise with Us
Woman accused of stealing phone and using Cash App to pay herself $2,500, police say

Ashley Marie Hall, arrested and charged
Ashley Marie Hall, arrested and charged(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say stole a victim’s phone and sent herself $2,500.

On September 10, a woman reported that her vehicle had been burglarized.

According to officers, the victim was approached by a man and Ashley Marie Hall about junk on her property.

Police say that the victim noticed later that her cell phone and credit cards were taken from her car.

Later that day, the victim noticed that someone gained access to her Cash App account.

Hall transferred herself $2,500 via Cash App.

After an investigation, Hall was taken into police custody, booked on December 27, and is now facing charges for identity theft and fraudulent use of credit cards.

