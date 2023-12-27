Woman accused of stealing phone and using Cash App to pay herself $2,500, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say stole a victim’s phone and sent herself $2,500.

On September 10, a woman reported that her vehicle had been burglarized.

According to officers, the victim was approached by a man and Ashley Marie Hall about junk on her property.

Police say that the victim noticed later that her cell phone and credit cards were taken from her car.

Later that day, the victim noticed that someone gained access to her Cash App account.

Hall transferred herself $2,500 via Cash App.

After an investigation, Hall was taken into police custody, booked on December 27, and is now facing charges for identity theft and fraudulent use of credit cards.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.