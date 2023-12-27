Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 2024 is almost here, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate here in the Mid-South!

We’ve complied a list of events where you can ring in the new year:

New Year’s Eve on Beale Street

Ring in the New Year with Al Kapone and Friends on Beale Street. Live music starts at 6:30 and runs until midnight.

Click here to learn more.

New Year’s Celebration at the Westin Hotel

This free event kicks off with a live jazz band from 6 to 9 p.m., followed by a DJ until 1 a.m.

Click here to learn more.

Bardog Tavern’s New year’s Eve 2024 Bash

This event begins at 7 p.m. at Bardog Tavern. Admission is $150 and included an open bar, food buffet and a Veuve Clicquot Yellow Lavel toast at midnight. The party goes until 1 a.m.

Click here to learn more.

New Year’s Eve Boogie Bash

Celebrate the holiday with Eight & Sand at Central Station Hotel. The fun begins at 9 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

New Year’s Eve on South Main

Party along South Main at your favorite bars like Bar Ware, Ibis, Lucky Cowboy, Bar Hustle, Longshot, Eight and Sand, Birdies, and Slider Inn. The fun begins at 6 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Overton Square

Ring in the new year with a DJ and custom Overton Square photos at Overton Square. There will be free NYE hats, headbands and necklaces in the courtyard.

Click here to learn more.

New Year’s Eve at Southland Casino Hotel

There will be free play winners all day starting at 11:30 a.m. and a champagne toast at midnight. Ten guests will win $2,024 in free play.

Click here to learn more.

New Year’s Eve Party at Tin Roof

The party at Tin Roof starts at 6 p.m. until close.

Click here to learn more.

New Year’s Eve Soul Celebration

The party starts at 8 p.m. with music from Marcus Scott, along with a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Tickets start at $60 per person.

Click here to learn more.

Peabody New Year’s Eve Party

Tickets start at $65. Entertainment includes Seeing Red, Southbound and DJ A.D.

Click here to learn more.

New Year’s Eve Celebration ft. Memphis Soul Remedy and Aquanet

These two acts will perform at Lafayette’s beginning at 6 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

The NYE 2024 Disco Ball at Growlers

Dance into the new year with hits from ABBA, The Bee Gees, Donna Summer and Cher.

Click here to learn more.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Grind City Brewing Co.

Tickets are $97.88 and include unlimited beer and wide, catering from El Mero Taco, desserts from Muddy’s Bake Shop, live music and a champagne toast at midnight.

Click here to learn more.

New Year’s Eve at Tiger And Peacock

Tickets are $109.75 and include a bubbly toast at midnight, light hor d’oeuvres, photo booth and party favors.

Click here to learn more.

New Year’s Eve Party and Fireworks Show in Olive Branch

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. at Olive Branch City Park and festivities include a live DJ, trivia and prices, line dancing, beer from Mississippi Ale House and food trucks.

Click here to learn more.

New Year’s Eve Weekend Party at RockHouse Live

Hairspray Nation is performing in Collierville on December 30 and 31.

Click here to learn more.

If you know of other New Year’s Eve events not listed, send an email to web@wmctv.com.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.