Warming center in Memphis to provide shelter overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub of Memphis, located at 590 Washington Avenue, will open its doors Wednesday night to those in need of shelter from the cold.

All are welcome and IDs are not required.

Doors will open at 10 p.m. and close at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Hub will offer sack meals and blankets while supplies last.

There will be separate group spaces for single men, single women, and families. The warming center also has limited kennels available for service dogs.

Transportation to the warming center will be provided by Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA). Requests can be made by calling 901-297-1680.

