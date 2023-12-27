TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 82-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Roy Lee Tabor.

Tabor was last seen on Tuesday at the 1300 block of Parkland Road.

Officials say that Tabor walked away from his home without his shoes.

Officials described Tabor as 6′2″, 182 pounds, with black and gray hair, and brown eyes.

Tabor was reportedly last seen wearing gray pants, a gray sweater, and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Tabor’s whereabouts are encoraged to contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

