Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 82-year-old man

Roy Lee Tabor, 82, was last seen on Tuesday at the 1300 block of Parkland Road.
Roy Lee Tabor, 82, was last seen on Tuesday at the 1300 block of Parkland Road.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Roy Lee Tabor.

Tabor was last seen on Tuesday at the 1300 block of Parkland Road.

Officials say that Tabor walked away from his home without his shoes.

Officials described Tabor as 6′2″, 182 pounds, with black and gray hair, and brown eyes.

Tabor was reportedly last seen wearing gray pants, a gray sweater, and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Tabor’s whereabouts are encoraged to contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Drive
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas
Power outage
Power restored after Christmas night outages
Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated assault at a...
MPD searching for suspect who pointed gun towards victim at Home Depot
A City Gear loss prevention employee was arrested after shooting a threatening customer,...
City Gear loss prevention employee arrested for shooting threatening customer, police say
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
Protests canceled ahead of After School Satan Club launch

Latest News

Man robs Autozone in Whitehaven
Man robs Autozone in Whitehaven
Man robs Autozone in Whitehaven
Autozone robbery
The 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Arkansas.
Earthquake reported in Mid-South
Good mix of sun and clouds through today with around average highs, in the low 50s. A few...
Maggye's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: An upper level system will bring flurries for some late week