Protests canceled ahead of After School Satan Club launch


The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative expression, personal sovereignty, and compassion at its 'After School Satan Club.'(The Satanic Temple)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Uvalde Foundation has canceled its planned protests at Chimneyrock Elementary School.

The protests were in response to The Satanic Temple’s announcement that an After School Satan Club would be held at the Memphis elementary school beginning January 10.

The foundation cited unspecified threats and increased concerns about the protests interrupting students and school activities as reasons for the cancelation at Chimneyrock and another school hosting the same club in Olathe, Kansas.

The Satanic Temple is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) public charity. The organization explained that a 2001 Supreme Court ruling gives them the right to meet as a club at a K-5 school.

Memphis-Shelby County School board members and leaders have explained that they do not support the club, however, they also say they will obey the law.

The Satanic Temple is described as non-theistic, meaning its members do not believe in literal or supernatural Satan.

Despite the name, The Satanic Temple’s mission states that they do not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology and are also separate from the Church of Satan.

June Everett, the national campaign director for “After School Satan Club,” says typical activities at the club are science and arts and crafts-oriented.

The after-school club is set to launch on January 10, 2024.

A “permission slip” is available for parents to sign by clicking here.

