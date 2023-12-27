MPD cruiser involved in wreck on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a car crash Wednesday morning.

All lanes on I-240 North at South Parkway are back open after a multi-vehicle crash around midnight.

MPD has seen more than its fair share of accidents.

As of December 3, MPD has been involved in 425 crashes so far this year.

Of those officers, 151 were found at fault in those crashes, and 274 were found not at fault.

Overall MPD crashes are currently down 10% from 2022, at fault crashes are down 5% from 2022.

