MFD investigates fire in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire at an abandoned home in South Memphis.

MFD received the call just before 3 a.m. Monday at 2469 Elvis Presley Boulevard and Alcy Road.

Our crew said a portion of Elvis Presley and Alcy is blocked off.

Memphis Police Department is also on the scene.

