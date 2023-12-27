Advertise with Us
MFD investigates fire in South Memphis

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire at an abandoned home in South Memphis.

MFD received the call just before 3 a.m. Monday at 2469 Elvis Presley Boulevard and Alcy Road.

Our crew said a portion of Elvis Presley and Alcy is blocked off.

Memphis Police Department is also on the scene.

