Memphis police search for suspect in homicide of a woman on Christmas Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting on Christmas Eve in the area of the 1600 block of East Holmes Road.

Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and transferred the woman to the hospital.

She was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

Officers found video surveillance that showed the suspect leaving the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made.

Memphis police and CrimeStoppers encourage anyone with information about the incident to call at 901-528-CASH. Anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

