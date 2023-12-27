Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis police search for suspect in homicide of a woman on Christmas Eve

Officers found video surveillance that showed the suspect leaving the scene on foot.
Officers found video surveillance that showed the suspect leaving the scene on foot.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting on Christmas Eve in the area of the 1600 block of East Holmes Road.

Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and transferred the woman to the hospital.

She was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

Officers found video surveillance that showed the suspect leaving the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made.

Memphis police and CrimeStoppers encourage anyone with information about the incident to call at 901-528-CASH. Anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Drive
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas
The 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Arkansas.
Earthquake reported in Mid-South
Power outage
Power restored after Christmas night outages
Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated assault at a...
MPD searching for suspect who pointed gun towards victim at Home Depot
A City Gear loss prevention employee was arrested after shooting a threatening customer,...
City Gear loss prevention employee arrested for shooting threatening customer, police say

Latest News

Hospitality Hub
Warming center in Memphis to provide shelter overnight
Roy Lee Tabor, 82, was last seen on Tuesday at the 1300 block of Parkland Road.
Missing 82-year-old man found safe
Man robs Autozone in Whitehaven
Man robs Autozone in Whitehaven
Man robs Autozone in Whitehaven
Autozone robbery