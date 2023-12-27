Advertise with Us
Man robs Autozone in Whitehaven

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man who robbed an Autozone in Whitehaven.

The robbery happened on December 16 around 11 p.m. on East Shelby Drive.

Police say a man exited the front passenger side of a vehicle and entered the store armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect ran into the business, approached an employee, and forced him to the rear of the business at gunpoint.

Officers say the suspect threatened to shoot the victim and demanded the money from the safe.

The victim led the suspect to the safe where the suspect took two cash register tills filled with money and ran out of the front door of the business.

The suspect got back into the dark-colored sedan and drove away.

Police say the man looked to be between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 5′6 feet tall, wearing a green skull cap, a brown scarf covering his face, a blue jacket with a hood, black pants, and white/black/orange tennis shoes.

No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

