Man charged with DUI after crashing into MPD on I-240, police say

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of driving into a Memphis police officer and another driver on Wednesday morning.

Jimmy Drake, 39, was charged with failure to exercise due care, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, driving under the influence, public intoxication, reckless driving, and violation of seat belt law.

According to police, the crash happened on I-240 North at South Parkway around 1 a.m.

The officer was working a crash on Lamar Avenue when a driver struck the officer and another driver.

They were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD cruiser involved in wreck on I-240
MPD cruiser involved in wreck on I-240(TDOT)

As of December 3, MPD has been involved in 425 crashes so far this year.

Of those officers, 151 were found at fault in those crashes, and 274 were found not at fault.

Overall MPD crashes are currently down 10% from 2022, at fault crashes are down 5% from 2022.

