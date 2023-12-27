Hardeman Co. woman missing after 911 call for house fire on Christmas Day

SAULSBURY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Bobbie Jene Watkins, who is missing out of Hardeman County.

TBI says she was last seen Monday in the area of Van Buren Road in Saulsbury, Tennessee, wearing a blue nightgown.

According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, Watkins called 911 at 10:42 p.m. Christmas night after her home caught fire.

The Saulsberry, Middleton, Grandvalley, and Hickory Valley fire departments responded to the home, but Watkins could not be found.

Deputies say they searched the wooded area around the home to see if Watkins escaped and got lost, but she could not be located.

Watkins reportedly has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home without help.

“There is still more investigation going on so that we can return Mrs. Watkins to her loved ones,” said Sheriff John Doolen.

She is described as being 5′4″, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Those with information are asked to call the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office at 731-658-3971 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.