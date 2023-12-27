Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Hardeman Co. woman missing after 911 call for house fire on Christmas Day

Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77(TBI)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULSBURY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Bobbie Jene Watkins, who is missing out of Hardeman County.

TBI says she was last seen Monday in the area of Van Buren Road in Saulsbury, Tennessee, wearing a blue nightgown.

According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, Watkins called 911 at 10:42 p.m. Christmas night after her home caught fire.

The Saulsberry, Middleton, Grandvalley, and Hickory Valley fire departments responded to the home, but Watkins could not be found.

Deputies say they searched the wooded area around the home to see if Watkins escaped and got lost, but she could not be located.

Watkins reportedly has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home without help.

“There is still more investigation going on so that we can return Mrs. Watkins to her loved ones,” said Sheriff John Doolen.

She is described as being 5′4″, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Those with information are asked to call the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office at 731-658-3971 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Drive
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas
Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
Power outage
Power restored after Christmas night outages
Man wanted after person found dead in car
Man wanted after person found dead in car
A crime scene
10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County

Latest News

Locals speak after 10-year-old killed in Christmas Eve shooting
MPD officer hospitalized after being struck by car during traffic stop
3 hospitalized after Midtown crash
Power outage
Power restored after Christmas night outages