First Alert Forecast: unsettled, turning colder mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will return gradually ahead of our sluggish upper disturbance. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s. A passing rain shower or two can’t be ruled out in parts of the area as one of the tendrils of the upper low to our north pivots across the region. Winds could turn a bit gusty from the west – around 20-25 mph through the afternoon hours. This will help to usher in the colder air – lows will drop into lower to middle 30s under partly clear skies.

THURSDAY: Cold air and a bit of unstable air, coupled with a bit of energy from the upper low will kick off a chance for widely spaced rain / snow showers to push across the Mid-South. Chances will be highest across parts of West TN; but don’t expect any accumulations. Otherwise, a cloudy, raw day expected with highs in the lower 40s and chilly northwest breeze. A few clear patches overnight will allow for lows to fall into the lower to middle 30s again by early Friday.

EXTENDED PERIOD: ALERTING YOU to the main part of the upper disturbance pivoting southward for Friday that could yield a few light snow showers across parts of west TN, northeast AR and northeast MS. If anything, nuisance level impacts could be an issue on a few elevated spots. We’ll stay cold and raw for Friday with highs in the lower 40s. The low will finally move out, setting up for a quiet end to 2023 with partly cloudy skies, highs in the 40s and 50s; lows in the 30s. A system may skirt past the Mid-South late Sunday night into Monday – something we’ll watch but expect another blast of colder air to move in to kick off 2024.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

