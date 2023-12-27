Earthquake reported in Mid-South
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ETOWAH, Ark. (WMC) - Did you feel it? An earthquake shook a portion of the Mid-South on Wednesday morning.
The 3.6-magnitude earthquake was reported at 11:46 a.m. near Etowah, Arkansas.
Some Action News 5 viewers report having felt the quake from as far away as Drummonds, Tennessee.
