Earthquake reported in Mid-South

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ETOWAH, Ark. (WMC) - Did you feel it? An earthquake shook a portion of the Mid-South on Wednesday morning.

The 3.6-magnitude earthquake was reported at 11:46 a.m. near Etowah, Arkansas.

Some Action News 5 viewers report having felt the quake from as far away as Drummonds, Tennessee.

