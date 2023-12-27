Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Downtown Memphis Commission names new president

Chandell Ryan
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chandell Ryan is the new president and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission.

The Board of Directors unanimously approved Ryan into the role Wednesday morning.

“We reviewed over 20 applicants, both local and out of market, and Chandell was an obvious standout,” said Benjamin Orgel, DMC board president. “Her background is perfectly tailored for the role, and her energy, intelligence, and heart for Downtown make her the ideal choice.”

Ryan replaces Paul Young, who is set to begin his role as mayor on January 1.

Ryan, a 19-year veteran in city government, became the first female Chief Operating Officer for the City of Memphis in 2022.

