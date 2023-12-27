Downtown Memphis Commission names new president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chandell Ryan is the new president and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission.

The Board of Directors unanimously approved Ryan into the role Wednesday morning.

“We reviewed over 20 applicants, both local and out of market, and Chandell was an obvious standout,” said Benjamin Orgel, DMC board president. “Her background is perfectly tailored for the role, and her energy, intelligence, and heart for Downtown make her the ideal choice.”

Ryan replaces Paul Young, who is set to begin his role as mayor on January 1.

Ryan, a 19-year veteran in city government, became the first female Chief Operating Officer for the City of Memphis in 2022.

“I think my background will help me to hit the ground running, which is important because what happens in downtown pays dividends across our entire region. As a downtowner myself, I can’t wait to be on the team tasked with making our core city as economically strong, vibrant, and welcoming as it can be. This is a dream job, and I am honored to take the lead.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.