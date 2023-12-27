Chilly with a slight chance for a wintry mix to end 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Good mix of sun and clouds through today with around average highs, in the low 50s. A few showers could come into play into the afternoon mainly for portions of Western Tennessee as an upper level low tracks just north of the region. Most stay dry and breezy with a west wind gusting up to 20 mph. Going into the end of the week temperatures will drop to below average and some will have the chance to see light snowfall.

TONIGHT: Cold night ahead with lows near freezing. Clouds will gradually clear out overnight before building back in tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW: Cloud cover builds in early and sticks around for a majority of the day. The potential for a few flurries is possible into the afternoon mainly for areas in Western Tennessee but the majority of the Mid-South will get spotty showers. Highs will be around 10 degrees below average, in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: The system will make a final push through the Mid-South during the day. With this comes a better chance for a few flurries in portions of Northwest Arkansas, Western Tennessee, and Northeast Mississippi. No notable accumulations and minor impacts from this are expected. Highs will stay chilly only in the low 40s.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Going into the last weekend of 2023, conditions will turn quiet and more around average. Partly cloudy skies for both days out of the weekend and highs will be around 50 on Saturday and into the middle 50s for Sunday. A reinforcing shot of cold air due to a passing front on Sunday evening into the new year will cause high temperatures to be back down in the 40s to start off the new work week and the new year.

