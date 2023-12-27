MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 65th AutoZone Liberty Bowl returns to Memphis Friday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The annual sports game will feature the University of Memphis Tigers, for the 10th straight year, and the Iowa State University Cyclones, who are returning to the bowl for the first time since 2017, according to Harold Graeter with the event.

Parking at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium will open at 8 a.m. Friday, December 29. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. and kick-off is at 2:30 p.m.

Preparation for the event is already underway, including safety precautions, according to Col. Marcus Worthy with the Memphis Police Department’s Traffic Division.

“Stow it, don’t show it,” Worthy explained. “Anything you plan on not taking to the game with you, if you’re going to have it in your vehicle... put it in the trunk prior to getting there.”

Some $45 parking passes are still available on Park Mobile, with additional fees added.

There will be a $10 shuttle service will be available at the Holiday Inn on the University of Memphis campus. There will also be parking options near the stadium.

Concessions, day-of parking, and all other game-day charges will be cashless at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, according to bowl officials.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.