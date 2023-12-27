Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

3 hospitalized after Midtown crash

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are in the hospital following a crash Tuesday night in Midtown.

Memphis police were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the 3100 block of Central Avenue, near the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MOSH), around 8:30 p.m.

From there, all three victims were rushed to Regional One Hospital.

Police say one person is in critical condition while the other two are in non-critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Drive
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas
Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
Power outage
Power restored after Christmas night outages
Man wanted after person found dead in car
Man wanted after person found dead in car
A crime scene
10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County

Latest News

Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Hardeman Co. woman missing after 911 call for house fire on Christmas Day
Locals speak after 10-year-old killed in Christmas Eve shooting
MPD officer hospitalized after being struck by car during traffic stop
Power outage
Power restored after Christmas night outages