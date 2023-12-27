3 hospitalized after Midtown crash
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are in the hospital following a crash Tuesday night in Midtown.
Memphis police were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the 3100 block of Central Avenue, near the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MOSH), around 8:30 p.m.
From there, all three victims were rushed to Regional One Hospital.
Police say one person is in critical condition while the other two are in non-critical condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
