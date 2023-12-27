3 hospitalized after Midtown crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are in the hospital following a crash Tuesday night in Midtown.

Memphis police were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the 3100 block of Central Avenue, near the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MOSH), around 8:30 p.m.

From there, all three victims were rushed to Regional One Hospital.

Police say one person is in critical condition while the other two are in non-critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

