Woman charged with shooting two men, MPD says

Lakisha McCoy, 34, was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a handgun as a convicted felon.
Lakisha McCoy, 34, was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a handgun as a convicted felon.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a woman last Monday after she shot two men, including her boyfriend, during an argument.

Lakisha McCoy, 34, was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a handgun as a convicted felon.

McCoy became a convicted felon after an aggravated assault charge back in 2020.

MPD says that McCoy pushed the two men outside the house.

While outside, McCoy fired several shots at the two men, striking one in the back and her boyfriend in the chest.

Police say McCoy’s child was present inside the home.

