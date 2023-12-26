Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

West Memphis officials report numerous power outages

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis reported multiple areas that are currently without power.

Officials have stated that West Memphis Utilities are working to restore power in the areas.
Officials have stated that West Memphis Utilities are working to restore power in the areas.(City of West Memphis)

Officials have stated that West Memphis Utilities are working to restore power in the areas.

They are working on finding out what caused the outage.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Drive
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas
Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
Power outage
Power largely restored after Christmas night outages
Man wanted after person found dead in car
Man wanted after person found dead in car
A crime scene
10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County

Latest News

Police presence on Union Avenue
Police search for ‘wanted party’ in Midtown after Union Ave. crash
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: bright & seasonable Tuesday; unsettled upper-low mid-late week
12/26 First Alert Forecast: bright, seasonable Tuesday; cooler, unsettled mid-late week
MPD investigating phone store smash-and-grab in Orange Mound