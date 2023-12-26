Well-known business owner speaks out after car thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Days before Christmas, a car was stolen while the owner of the car was inside Chef Tam’s Underground Café eating, according to the owner of the restaurant Tamera Patterson.

Patterson said this is not the first time a customer’s vehicle was stolen out of her restaurant’s parking lot.

She said there is only so much police can do. She is asking the community to come together to put an end to crime.

On Christmas, Eve Patterson and volunteers prepared for a day of giving back.

She was grateful to give back to the community although just days prior a customer’s car was stolen from the parking lot.

“Hey, it happened again, and I was like, ‘what are you talking about?’ and they said, ‘I’m about to send you the video,’” she explained, with an employee telling her about what happened.

Patterson said she was stunned to see a vehicle theft again outside of her business.

“Only so much the police can do. We as a community have to care enough to say we are not going to continue letting this happen without us speaking up,” she said.

Patterson said many customers travel from out of town to dine at her restaurant, but vehicle thefts may impact that.

“It impacts me tremendously because people are afraid to park, and if they are afraid to park then they are not going to come,” she said.

In security camera footage can see a white car pull into the parking lot and someone gets out of the car, walking to a silver car.

Patterson said several people walked past as someone was allegedly breaking into the silver car.

She said speaking up is all it takes to help multiple people who could be impacted by a crime.

“People think it’s just taking a car. It affects that, now the consumer isn’t coming back to this space because they are afraid; the last time they were there my car was stolen,” said Patterson. “This isn’t the first time it’s happened.”

Some people may be afraid to speak up. On Dec. 4 a man was shot while confronting people breaking into cars outside of a Midtown church.

Property crime is up by 26% according to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission. Patterson hopes the community comes together to decrease that number.

