Starry Nights closes amid Christmas night power outage

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park
Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A power outage is impacting a swath of Memphis, including Shelby Farms.

MLGW says they are working to restore power and says a vehicle crashed into a pole this afternoon, which may be causing the outage.

Shelby Farms says Starry Nights is closed while power is out in the area, but they expect to reopen when power is restored.

