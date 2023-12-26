Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Senior advocate Ruth Tate dies

Ruth Tate
Ruth Tate(Family)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphian Ruth Tate passed away on Christmas Eve, her family confirmed to Action News 5.

Tate was 91 years old and passed with her three children at her side.

She was the namesake of the Ruth Tate Senior Center in South Memphis, which offers activities and programs for seniors.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
Riverside Drive
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas
Christian Kelly, arrested and charged
Man steals over $16,000 worth of tools from Home Depot, police say
Memphis Police Department is searching for two persons of interest for the shooting at County...
Man killed during shooting at grocery store in Oakhaven
Man wanted after person found dead in car
Man wanted after person found dead in car

Latest News

Spencer's Christmas Night Forecast
Brother Juniper's Christmas Feast
Brother Juniper’s Christmas feast feeds hungry Memphians
Westy’s hands out hot meals on Christmas day
Lakeland home goes up in flames on Christmas Day