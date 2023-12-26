Senior advocate Ruth Tate dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphian Ruth Tate passed away on Christmas Eve, her family confirmed to Action News 5.

Tate was 91 years old and passed with her three children at her side.

She was the namesake of the Ruth Tate Senior Center in South Memphis, which offers activities and programs for seniors.

