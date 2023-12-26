Advertise with Us
Police search for ‘wanted party’ in Midtown after Union Ave. crash

Police presence on Union Avenue
Police presence on Union Avenue(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are in Midtown searching for a “wanted party” who reportedly fled from a crash Tuesday afternoon on Union Avenue.

Officers responded to the wreck at 1 p.m. at Union Avenue and South Morrison Street.

Police are still searching for the suspect, whose description has not been released.

