Police search for ‘wanted party’ in Midtown after Union Ave. crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are in Midtown searching for a “wanted party” who reportedly fled from a crash Tuesday afternoon on Union Avenue.

Officers responded to the wreck at 1 p.m. at Union Avenue and South Morrison Street.

Police are still searching for the suspect, whose description has not been released.

