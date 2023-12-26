Advertise with Us
Officers use Narcan on escaped inmate before arrest, police say

William Strohm
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the man captured after a pursuit along I-40 last week.

On December 22, officers received calls about a male suspect sighting in the area of White Station and Summer Avenue.

The man was reportedly spotted by a police officer and fled the scene.

A search began, enlisting the aid of Police K9s and a helicopter.

Man captured after pursuit near I40
Police say US Marshals informed them that William Strohm had escaped from prison in Mississippi.

Police say Strohm jumped into a storm drainage ditch and was later found between a retaining wall on I-40 near Summer, and he was unresponsive.

Officers used Narcan, which woke the man up. He was then taken to the hospital with minor scratches to his face from climbing fences.

Strohm was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest.

