MPD searching for suspect who pointed gun towards victim at Home Depot

Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated assault at a Home Depot.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who pointed a gun toward a victim at Home Depot.

Officers responded to the aggravated assault on Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at the Home Depot at 3469 Riverdale Road.

Officers were told that on December 16, at 1:15 p.m. a man entered the business and selected two impact sockets.

The man then placed the impact sockets in his pants pocket.

When leaving the store he was stopped by the victim and then the suspect pulled out a black handgun from underneath his hoodie and pointed it at the victim.

The man then ran away ran away from the business.

Police say the item he took was valued at $40.

The suspect was also in an unknown vehicle with a missing bumper, according to police.

No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

