MPD officer hospitalized after being struck by car during traffic stop

The scene of the traffic stop on Elvis Presley Boulevard where an MPD officer was struck in a hit-and-run, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop in Whitehaven.

According to the Memphis Police Department, at 1:47 p.m., police spotted a maroon Corvette with a flat tire and no tags traveling east on Elvis Presley Boulevard at East Holmes Road and pulled it over.

When the Corvette came to a stop, police say a Dodge Challenger pulled up next to the car.

A man and woman got out of the Corvette, and police say one officer was trying to detain the man when the Dodge Challenger hit the officer and his patrol car.

The Dodge Challenger then took off, initiating a police chase.

Memphis police say they lost sight of the car at Getwell Road and Shelby Drive.

The officer who was hit was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

