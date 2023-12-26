Advertise with Us
MPD investigates phone store smash-and-grab in Orange Mound

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police continue to investigate an overnight smash and grab at a phone store in Orange Mound.

This happened Tuesday morning just after 3:00 a.m. at Smooth Wireless on Park Avenue.

Surveillance video given to Action News Five shows several men using a car to break through the front door, with them rushing in moments later grabbing what they could.

We’re told the burglars stole several iPhones among other products.

The store owner says they plan to remain closed on Tuesday as they repair the damage.

Smash and grabs continue to be a focus of law enforcement as major property crime is up 26% compared to last year according to data from the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission.

A special crime-fighting initiative announced by the Shelby County District Attorney’s office will focus on smash and grabs and other violent crimes starting in the new year.

