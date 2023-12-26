MFD contains blaze at vacant apartment building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department was called to a large fire on Christmas evening.

The fire happened at a building near the corner of Winchester Road and Tchulahoma Road after 5 p.m.

MFD says the fire happened at a vacant apartment building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

