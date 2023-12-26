Kwanzaa celebrations happening in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kwanzaa celebrations are happening throughout the Mid-South.

Kwanzaa is a time of celebrating family, community, and culture.

The seven principles of Kwanzaa are Umoja meaning Unity, Kujichagulia meaning Self-determination, Ujima meaning Collective work and responsibility, Ujamaa meaning Cooperative economics, Nia meaning Purpose, Kuumba meaning creativity, and Imani meaning faith.

On Tuesday, December 26, the Orange Mound Community Service Center on 2590 Park Avenue will host on an event on day one of Kwanzaa, Umoja, at 10:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, December 27, the Abyssinian M. B. Church on 3890 Millbranch Road will host an event for day two of Kwanzaa, Kujichagulia, at 6:00 p.m.

On Friday, December 29, McFarland Community Center on 4955 Cottonwood Road will host an event on day four of Kwanzaa, Ujamaa, at 3:00 p.m.

On Saturday, December 30, there will be an event held at the Auction Block on Main Street and Actuion Street at noon for day five of Kwanzaa, Nia. There will also be an event held at The Vinyard on 4715 Elvis Presley at 3:00 p.m.

On Monday, January 1, 2024, the Abyssinian M. B. Church will hold an event for the seventh day of Kwanzaa, Imani, at 3:00 p.m.

