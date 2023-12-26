Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Kwanzaa celebrations happening in the Mid-South

Kwanzaa celebrations happening in the Mid-South
Kwanzaa celebrations happening in the Mid-South(16 News Now)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kwanzaa celebrations are happening throughout the Mid-South.

Kwanzaa is a time of celebrating family, community, and culture.

The seven principles of Kwanzaa are Umoja meaning Unity, Kujichagulia meaning Self-determination, Ujima meaning Collective work and responsibility, Ujamaa meaning Cooperative economics, Nia meaning Purpose, Kuumba meaning creativity, and Imani meaning faith.

On Tuesday, December 26, the Orange Mound Community Service Center on 2590 Park Avenue will host on an event on day one of Kwanzaa, Umoja, at 10:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, December 27, the Abyssinian M. B. Church on 3890 Millbranch Road will host an event for day two of Kwanzaa, Kujichagulia, at 6:00 p.m.

On Friday, December 29, McFarland Community Center on 4955 Cottonwood Road will host an event on day four of Kwanzaa, Ujamaa, at 3:00 p.m.

On Saturday, December 30, there will be an event held at the Auction Block on Main Street and Actuion Street at noon for day five of Kwanzaa, Nia. There will also be an event held at The Vinyard on 4715 Elvis Presley at 3:00 p.m.

On Monday, January 1, 2024, the Abyssinian M. B. Church will hold an event for the seventh day of Kwanzaa, Imani, at 3:00 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Drive
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas
Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
Power outage
Power largely restored after Christmas night outages
Man wanted after person found dead in car
Man wanted after person found dead in car
A crime scene
10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County

Latest News

MPD investigating phone store smash-and-grab in Orange Mound
Memphis Police continue to investigate an overnight smash and grab at a phone store in Orange...
MPD investigates phone store smash-and-grab in Orange Mound
Bottom Line: Wear and tear on workout wear
Bottom Line: Wear and tear on workout wear
Best Life: Kwanzaa: 7 essentials facts to illuminate the celebration
Best Life: Kwanzaa: 7 essentials facts to illuminate the celebration