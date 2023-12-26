Ja Morant named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant’s return to the NBA last week caught the entire league by storm and he caps it off with the Western Conference Player of the Week Award.

The award marks the third career Player of the Week award for Morant.

Morant led the Grizzlies to a 3-0 record last week with wins over the New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers, and Atlanta Hawks. The wins also marked the first time Memphis recorded three consecutive wins this season.

The two-time all star averaged 28 points, 9 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in the week inclduing a 34-point performance capped off with a game-winning shot in his season debut versus New Orleans.

Morant later posted his first double-double of the season with 30 points and 11 assists against the Hawks.

Morant’s efforts in the last three games has helped Memphis lead the league in points in the paint with 62.

The 24-year-old guard leads the NBA in average points in the paint with 20.7.

Morant and the Grizzlies look to carry the momentum as they face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.