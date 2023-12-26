‘I’m afraid’: Locals speak after 10-year-old killed in Christmas Eve shooting

FRIARS POINT, Miss. (WMC) - A Christmas Eve homicide involving a 10-year-old boy in Friars Point, Mississippi, has left a community of about 900 people feeling anxious.

The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said around 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies received a call about a shooting Downtown involving children.

No specific location was released by the sheriff’s office.

Coahoma County deputies said they found a 14-year-old girl and 10-year-old Ladarius Nesbitt.

Deputies said the kids were “riding around” Friars Point when someone shot at their vehicle. At least one of those bullets hit Nesbitt.

It is unknown at this time whether or not adults were in the car. Authorities would not specify who was driving.

“That’s messed up, because I’m a father, like I said. I don’t want nothing to happen to my kid,” said Friars Point resident Taydoe.

Cassandra Qualls, another local, said, “I’m devastated. I have small kids the same age. It’s just things are going crazy out here, I don’t know, I don’t know. I’m afraid.”

Deputies said Nesbitt was driven to Northwest Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Qualls, who’s also an employee at a convenience store near where the shooting happened, said this is one of the many violent incidents Friars Point has experienced recently.

“It’s been a few incidents where somebody got shot in front of a church. They shot up some club, it’s been a lot of stuff going on,” said Qualls.

The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about the deadly shooting.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.