Gift-wrapped boxes stolen from daycare, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a business burglary where gift-wrapped boxes were stolen from a daycare.

Officers responded to the business burglary on Dec. 17, at 10:10 a.m. at Solid FOundation LLC Daycare on 4405 Getwell Road.

Police were told that the back glass had been broken and food and gift-wrapped boxes were stolen.

Surveillance video showed that the burglary happened on Dec. 15 when the business was closed.

No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this burglary should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

